US Carrier Strike Group Enters Mideast; Iran, Terrorists on Alert

A U.S. aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln has reportedly entered the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which includes Iran.

The arrival was confirmed to CBS News by a U.S. official.

The strike group includes the Abraham Lincoln and three guided missile destroyers — the USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr., the USS Spruance, and the USS Michael Murphy — carrying F/A-18 Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, F-35C fighter jets, and MH-60 helicopters. As of Monday morning, the group was not yet "on station," meaning it had not reached its final operational position.

President Donald Trump has thus far held off any retaliatory strikes on Iran amid the mass killing of protesters, but the reassigning of assets to the region opens up the possibility.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian-backed terrorist factions in the Middle East are reportedly signaling they are ready for war.

IRGC Gen. Mohammad Pakpour said Iranian forces have their "finger on the trigger" and cautioned the U.S. and Israel against "any miscalculation," according to Iran-linked outlet Nournews and The Associated Press.

Trump said last week that a "massive fleet" was moving toward Iran "just in case" action is needed, while adding it may not be used.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has gone into hiding out of fear U.S. forces will kill him in airstrikes, The Jerusalem Post reported Saturday.

Tensions have risen amid widespread protests in Iran that began in late December. Trump has repeatedly warned Iranian leaders against the killing of peaceful demonstrators and the mass execution of those arrested during the unrest.

Newsmax's Eric Mack and AP contributed to this report.