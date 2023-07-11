×
Tags: twitter files | missouri v. biden | censorship

Taibbi: AGs Should Review Key Emails Before 'Mo. V. Biden'

By    |   Tuesday, 11 July 2023 10:04 PM EDT

Twitter Files reporter Matt Taibbi on Tuesday urged Attorney Generals Jeff Landry of Louisiana and Missouri's Andrew Bailey to take a look at important information that may be germane to the ongoing "Missouri v. Biden" lawsuit that speaks to the larger scope of the censorship industrial complex.

Taking aim at mainstream stream media outlets for doubting the reality of the censorship industry, Taibbi pointed to a number of examples, including emails between the DNC, FBI, and Twitter.

"There's broad evidence backing up the Missouri v. Biden claims of a 'Censorship Enterprise,'" Taibbi wrote, "including coordination with the FBI, DHS, the State Department's Global Engagement Center, numerous unnamed intelligence partners, even Census officials and the Democratic National Committee."

"For example, Judge Doughty in his ruling said the government 'significantly encouraged' and 'coerced' tech platforms into censoring content. What might 'significant encouragement' look like?"

"Here's the whole scheme, in one picture," Taibbi noted.

The picture in question is an email from a senior FBI official in Washington named "Monte" requesting that the FBI's Elvis Chan, from the San Francisco office, suspend three Twitter accounts, which Twitter Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth later noted showed no signs of "foreign" agency.

As indicated by the Twitter Files, Chan was one of the FBI's liaisons between the federal bureau agency and Twitter.

Taibbi concluded his piece, writing, "the Attorneys General in Missouri v. Biden already have more than enough to prove an across-government 'Censorship Enterprise,' but if they dig deeper, this is what they'll find: more communications in which ordinary accounts are removed by tech platforms that seem afraid of their 'government partners,' and anxious to do anything to keep them happy."

