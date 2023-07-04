Report: Viral Twitter Account 'Erica Marsh' Likely Fake

The Twitter account of Erica Marsh, a self-described "proud Democrat" whose tweets went viral because of her radical left-wing views, is fake and was suspended by the social media platform, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Conservatives pointed to her views as examples of what mainstream liberalism is like today, such as when she attacked the Supreme Court's affirmative-action decision last week by tweeting "no Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system." The tweet was viewed more than 27 million times, The Post reported.

After a while, many suspected her account was a parody because the tweets became more outrageous. She repeatedly tweeted that she was not a "parody," "fake person or a robot," but tweeted once that she wished she were because "it would make navigating Twitter a lot easier."

Marsh's Twitter profile said she was a "former Field Organizer to elect President Biden. Volunteer for the Obama Foundation" who lives in Washington, D.C. But the Post reported Marsh doesn't show up in any local phone or voting records. The Biden presidential campaign and the Obama Foundation said they have no record of her.

"I strongly suspect that this person doesn't exist," John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto who studies online disinformation, told the Post. "It's as if she dropped from the moon and arrived fully formed with this narrative that makes liberals look like idiots."

The Post reported that Marsh's only other known social media profile, on TikTok, posts copies of her tweets but has never included her speaking or showing her face. A digital-imaging expert said the three purported selfies she posted on Twitter of a young, smiling blond woman show signs of digital manipulation.

After the Post raised questions about the account with employees of Twitter's trust and safety department, the account was suspended Sunday. Twitter does not officially respond to requests for comment. Marsh's account, which did not respond to requests for comment, has not tweeted since.