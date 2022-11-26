Twitter Workers Flocking to 'Blind' to Review Firm Under Musk

Almost all of Twitter's remaining workers have joined Blind, a professional network that allows workers to review anonymously the company where they work, after Elon Musk took over the social media platform, according to its co-founder, Kyum Kim.

In the past month alone, more than 1,400 Twitter employees joined Blind, bringing the total up to about 95% of the people who remain with Twitter after Musk ordered massive layoffs and staff cuts, Kim told Business Insider.

On Blind, users can write posts and upload a review of only the company where they work. Anonymous posters must provide a work email address, job title and employer when they join the site so their professional status can be gauged.

A week after Musk finalized his $44 billion Twitter takeover on Oct. 27, he cut about 3,700 employees, or almost half the workers. The day some staff workers learned that mass layoffs were coming the following morning, employees started reviewing Twitter on Blind.

Overall, more than 950 reviews of Twitter have popped up on Blind since 2020.

Last week, Musk issued an ultimatum requiring workers to either sign up to work in his "extremely hardcore" work culture or quit, leading about 2,000 more workers to resign.

One of Blind's new members, a person who claimed to be an engineering manager, wrote that Musk is a "brutalist decision-maker at the helm. Emergency-driven work is exciting for those who like thrills. Pay is no longer tied to the stock market fluctuations."

Kim, also Blind's chief business officer, said other tech company employees are joining the site to speak out, including about 3,000 staffers from Facebook parent company Meta after Mark Zuckerberg, the social media site's founder, announced there would be 11,000 jobs cut.

In addition, more than 7,000 Meta employees joined Blind in the first two weeks of November, bringing a total of 64,000 Meta staffers to the site.