Turkey's Erdogan Calls Netanyahu 'Butcher of Gaza'

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan labeled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "the butcher of Gaza" and accused him of leveraging antisemitism to suit his gain.

"Netanyahu has already written his name in history as the butcher of Gaza," Erdoğan stated in televised remarks on Turkish TV, according to the Turkish Minute. "Netanyahu is endangering the security of all Jews in the world by supporting antisemitism with the murders he committed in Gaza."

Following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, according to France 24, the Turkish president labeled Israel a "terrorist state" while referring to Hamas as a "liberation group."

Relations between Israel and Turkey had been improving, but the conflict in Gaza adversely impacted these efforts. Israel withdrew its diplomatic staff from Turkey and other regional nations for security reasons, and Turkey reciprocated by recalling its envoy from Tel Aviv.

The situation has also affected ongoing peace efforts. On Wednesday, mediators worked to extend a truce between Israel and Hamas, which has led to the release of 60 Israeli hostages and 180 Palestinian prisoners. Erdoğan criticized Netanyahu's government for complicating these negotiations by continuing discussions on plans against Hamas. He expressed concern that these actions undermine the potential for the truce to evolve into a lasting peace.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration remains wary about Netanyahu’s endgame and, per Politico, had concerns about the unintended consequence of a cease-fire: "that it would allow journalists broader access to Gaza and the opportunity to further illuminate the devastation there and turn public opinion on Israel."

Footage from CNN shows a wake of destruction in Gaza stretching ostensibly for miles.

The conflict began when Hamas terrorists entered Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the kidnapping of about 240 individuals. In response, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has so far reportedly caused nearly 15,000 fatalities, predominantly among civilians, and 36,000 injured, Al Jazeera reported.