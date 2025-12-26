WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tupac shakur | murder | las vegas | evidence

Tupac Murder Suspect Seeks Evidence Suppressed

Friday, 26 December 2025 10:01 PM EST

The attorneys for the man accused of killing rap icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 are pushing to suppress evidence obtained in what they claim was an "unlawful nighttime search."

Las Vegas criminal defense attorneys Robert Draskovich and William Brown filed a motion this week on behalf of their client, Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who was charged in the drive-by shooting death of the iconic rapper off the Las Vegas Strip.

Davis' attorneys argue a judge relied on a "misleading portrait" of Davis as a dangerous drug dealer to grant the execution of a search warrant at night, which should only be done in exceptional circumstances, such as if there's a risk that evidence will disappear if officers wait until morning.

In reality, Davis, an ex-gang leader from Southern California, had left the narcotics trade in 2008 and began doing inspection work for oil refineries, his attorneys say. He was a 60-year-old retired cancer survivor with adult children and grandchildren and had been living with his wife in Henderson, a city outside of Las Vegas, for nine years at the time the warrant was executed.

"The court wasn't told any of this," his attorneys wrote in the motion. "As a result, the court authorized a nighttime search based on a portrait of Davis that bore little resemblance to reality — a clearly erroneous factual determination, in other words."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department — which conducted the search and collected Davis' electronic devices, "purported marijuana" and tubs of photographs — declined to comment Friday, citing the pending litigation.

At the time of the search, police said executing the warrant under the cover of darkness would allow officers to surround and secure the residence, and that if Davis barricaded himself, the darkness would allow officers to evacuate the surrounding homes with the least exposure to residents.

Davis was arrested in September 2023. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and has sought to be released since shortly after his arrest.

His attorneys claim Davis' arrest stems from false public statements Davis had made in which he claimed to be present in the white Cadillac from which Shakur was shot. They say he has never offered details that would firmly corroborate his presence in the car, and that he benefited from saying he was present.

Davis dodged drug charges by telling the story in a proffer agreement, and he has made money by repeating it in documentaries and his 2019 book, according to his attorneys.

He sought to dismiss his murder charges in the Nevada Supreme Court, but in November his petition was denied.

"Think of it this way: Shakur's murder was essentially the entertainment world's JFK assassination — endlessly dissected, mythologized, monetized — so it's not hard to see why someone in Davis's position might falsely place himself at the center of it all for personal gain," his attorneys wrote.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The attorneys for the man accused of killing rap icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 are pushing to suppress evidence obtained in what they claim was an "unlawful nighttime search."
tupac shakur, murder, las vegas, evidence
474
2025-01-26
Friday, 26 December 2025 10:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved