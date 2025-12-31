WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tsmc | china | chip manufacturing | chipmaker

U.S. Grants TSMC License to Import Chip Equipment to China

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 05:59 PM EST

The U.S. government has granted an annual license to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to import U.S. chip manufacturing equipment to its facilities in Nanjing, China, the chipmaker said Thursday.

The approval "ensures uninterrupted fab operations and product deliveries," the company said in a ⁠statement to Reuters.

TSMC joins South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in gaining approval ​for shipments of U.S. chipmaking tools to China.

Those Asian companies had benefited from exemptions to Washington's sweeping restrictions on chip-related exports to China. But the privilege known as validated end-user status expired Dec. 31, meaning shipments of American equipment to chipmakers' factories in China from 2026 would require ⁠U.S. export licenses.

"The U.S. ​Department of Commerce has granted TSMC Nanjing an annual export license that allows U.S. export-controlled items to be supplied to TSMC Nanjing without the need for individual vendor licenses," TSMC said in a statement to Reuters.

"This license, issued before the December 31, 2025 expiration of existing Validated End-User (VEU) authorization, ensures uninterrupted fab operations and product deliveries," it said. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


