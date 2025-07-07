TSA Phasing Out Shoe Removal at Airport Security

The Transportation Security Administration has begun phasing out shoe removal during regular security checks at a handful of airports, the agency told news outlets on Monday.

Fliers with TSA PreCheck were allowed to pass through checkpoints without removing their footwear, and now TSA is allowing the rule to lapse for standard screening lines, too. Passengers aged 75 and older or 12 and under have also been allowed to keep shoes on.

The change has already happened at Los Angeles International Airport and New York City's LaGuardia Airport, according to CBS News.

According to the report, the change is also set to take place at Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Portland International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, and Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina.

"TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels," TSA said.

The TSA implemented the requirement for passengers to remove shoes at security checkpoints in August 2006, five years after the attempted shoe bombing by Richard Reid.