Reuters/Ipsos Polling: 53% of Republicans View Trump as True President

A majority of Republicans still believe Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election and blame his loss to Joe Biden on illegal voting, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

The May 17-19 national poll found that 53% of Republicans believe Trump, their party's nominee, is the “true president” now, compared to 3% of Democrats and 25% of all Americans.

About one-quarter of adults believe the Nov. 3 election was tainted by illegal voting, including 56% of Republicans, according to the poll. The figures were roughly the same in a poll that ran from Nov. 13-17 which found that 28% of all Americans and 59% of Republicans felt that way.

A Democrat, Biden won by more than 7 million votes. Dozens of court rulings did not overturn the vote.

Still, Trump and his supporters have persisted in promoting theories that the election was rigged and consequently stolen.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 61% of Republicans believe the election was "stolen" from Trump.

In a similar vein, only about 29% of Republicans believe he should share blame for supporters' deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Trump critics, including many in the Democratic Party, maintain that at a nearby rally prior to the breach, Trump incited his supporters with fiery rhetoric and urged them to action.

Still, 67% of overall respondents say they trust election officials in their town to do their job honestly, including 58% of Republicans, according to the poll.

The November and May polls were both conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. The May poll gathered responses from 2,007 adults, including 909 Democrats and 754 Republicans. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 4 percentage points.