Lewandowski to Newsmax: America First in Zelenskyy-Macron-Trump Meeting

America first will be at the forefront of Saturday's meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and President-elect Donald Trump, Trump senior advisor Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax.

Speaking to "Saturday Report" on the world leaders meeting in Paris for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, Lewandowski said it shows "who's running this country now."

"And Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who's been an incredible salesman for his people, someone who has come to this country and pillaged our coffers for tens of billions or hundreds of billions of dollars to help rebuild his country; he now understands that there is new leadership in the United States of America that's going to put America first."

"So Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, other world leaders, have to now recognize that Donald Trump has a different view on the world stage," he added. "And that view is America first. It doesn't mean America alone, but it does mean Americans are going to come first."

