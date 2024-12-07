WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | zelenskyy | macron | meeting

Lewandowski to Newsmax: America First in Zelenskyy-Macron-Trump Meeting

By    |   Saturday, 07 December 2024 02:01 PM EST

America first will be at the forefront of Saturday's meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and President-elect Donald Trump, Trump senior advisor Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax.

Speaking to "Saturday Report" on the world leaders meeting in Paris for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, Lewandowski said it shows "who's running this country now."

"And Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who's been an incredible salesman for his people, someone who has come to this country and pillaged our coffers for tens of billions or hundreds of billions of dollars to help rebuild his country; he now understands that there is new leadership in the United States of America that's going to put America first."

"So Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, other world leaders, have to now recognize that Donald Trump has a different view on the world stage," he added. "And that view is America first. It doesn't mean America alone, but it does mean Americans are going to come first."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
America First will be at the forefront of Saturday's meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and President-elect Donald Trump, Trump senior advisor Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax.
trump, zelenskyy, macron, meeting
213
2024-01-07
Saturday, 07 December 2024 02:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved