Trump Rips McAuliffe During Tele-Rally for Youngkin

Former President Donald Trump slammed Virginia’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe as “very shady” during a last-minute push for Republican Glenn Youngkin, according to the Washington Examiner.

His comments came Monday night during a dial-in rally for Youngkin on the eve of Tuesday’s election.

“Glenn’s running against, as you know, very shady Terry McAuliffe," Trump said. "I know him very well. Something happened with him. He was not a successful governor. He was not a good governor. But he's gotten worse in the sense that he's made a corrupt bargain with the radical left, the extremists who now control the Democrat party. He probably had no choice.”

Additionally, NBC News quoted the former president as saying: "Terry McAuliffe, as you know, he's embraced the far left's plan to abolish and he will literally abolish the suburbs as you know them today, I fought very hard to help the suburbs and did very well in that regard, but they want to build and do things... They want to ban single family home zoning and turn beautiful residential neighborhoods into apartment towers. It's the wrong thing and it's going to change your suburbs forever.”

Trump added about Youngkin: "I've gotten to know him so well and our relationship is great. The fake news media would like to say something else, because they'd like our big, giant, beautiful base like there's never been before to not vote as much as they're going to. We have a great relationship and he's a fantastic guy.

"Glenn Youngkin is a Republican candidate. And you have so many other great people running, but he's your leader. He's your big Republican leader in Virginia and they're going to listen to him, and they're going to respect him, and you're going to see things happen in Richmond that you wouldn't have believed, especially with regard to taxes and your children's education."

McAuliffe has tried to tie Youngkin to Trump in an attempt to convince Democrats to go to the polls in Virginia.

The Examiner noted that, during a campaign event on Monday, McAuliffe said: "Glenn Youngkin is closing his event with Donald Trump here is Virginia."

However, Youngkin had no part in planning the Trump tele-rally and did not take part in Trump’s call, according to the Examiner.