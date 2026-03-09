Polls Show Trump Losing Ground With Young Men

In a college library lined with volumes on America's greatest presidents, six young men who voted for Donald Trump gathered to assess his second term. Their opinions ranged from cautious approval to disappointment.

Their views highlighted growing tension within a demographic that helped propel Trump to victory in 2024. The group represents only a small sample but reflects broader national polling trends.

Several criticized what they described as overly harsh immigration enforcement. Others expressed frustration over rising prices. Polling suggests the Republican president is losing ground with young men. This group was a key voting bloc in the 2024 election.

The shift appears to be part of broader dissatisfaction with Trump’s policies. It could threaten Republicans’ slim majorities in Congress.

Analysts who track youth voting patterns say many young men feel little improvement in their economic prospects. These concerns have persisted since Trump returned to office in January 2025.

At Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, sophomore Tyler Witzgall echoed a common view among the group. He said Trump has fallen short on issues affecting daily life.

High prices remain a major concern for many young voters. Witzgall said the economic reality facing graduates still feels bleak.

"I'm still going to graduate and be in an enormous amount of debt. I won’t be able to buy a home for a while," he said.

Witzgall graded Trump a C or C-plus. He cited disappointment with the president’s handling of domestic economic issues.

Despite their criticisms, none of the students regretted voting for Trump. They still preferred him over the Democratic alternative.

They viewed 2024 Democrat nominee Kamala Harris as a continuation of policies they blamed for immigration issues and rising costs. This perception kept their support largely intact.

Even some strong Trump supporters raised concerns. Criticism centered mainly on immigration enforcement tactics.

Sophomore Ian Pomfret called the methods used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement overly aggressive. He questioned the way Trump’s crackdown has been implemented.

"The ICE thing is a huge problem," Pomfret said. He referenced two U.S. citizens killed by federal agents in Minneapolis.

"I feel like there is a better way of going about it. Raiding and killing and instant deportation isn’t the answer."

Despite these concerns, Pomfret still broadly supports Trump. He graded the president a B-plus.

Polling data suggests support among young men is declining. Approval ratings have dropped significantly over the past year.

In February 2025, 43% of men aged 18 to 29 approved of Trump’s performance. Last month that number fell to 33%, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. Trump won the support of 46% of young male voters in the 2024 election. That was a seven-point increase compared with 2020.

A Republican strategist pointed to a February CBS News survey. It found that 43% of young voters view Republican positions as mainstream. The strategist said Republicans could still succeed in the midterms. That would likely require winning at least 40% of the youth vote.

Historically, young voters participate less in midterm elections. Turnout tends to lag far behind that of older voters. Only about a quarter of young voters cast ballots in 2022. That was roughly half the turnout of the overall electorate.

Even so, young voters can still influence close races. Their participation has proven decisive in the past.

In 2018, youth turnout surged following a wave of mass shootings. The increase helped Democrats flip more than a dozen congressional seats. Pollster John Della Volpe said Republicans cannot rely on consistent support from Gen Z voters. Many remain politically fluid.

"All evidence in the last 15 or 16 months suggests this cohort can’t be counted on as reliable Republican voters," he said. Many young voters still feel little improvement in their everyday lives.

Trump’s 2024 campaign promises focused heavily on inflation, economic growth and immigration enforcement. Those themes resonated strongly with young male voters.

His campaign also used pop-culture outreach to connect with younger audiences. Trump appeared at a sneaker event and on popular podcasts. He sat down with podcast hosts Joe Rogan and Theo Von. He also posted content on TikTok.

Political analysts say these efforts improved his appeal among younger men. Digital media helped amplify his message. Last month the Republican National Committee launched its own TikTok account. The platform is widely used by younger Americans.

According to Pew Research, six in ten Americans under 30 use TikTok. The move reflects the party’s effort to reach younger voters online.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle defended the president’s record. He said Trump has done more for young men than any previous president.

Ingle said the administration is focused on jobs, inflation and housing affordability. He argued those policies directly benefit younger Americans.

Media consultant John Brabender said Republicans still need to improve their messaging. He helped the Trump campaign target young men in 2024.

Without Trump on the ballot, Republican candidates must explain how policies benefit younger voters. Issues like tax cuts need to be framed in ways that resonate with people in their twenties.

Brabender said the party has struggled to communicate with younger audiences. He believes Republicans need a better strategy.

"I will be the first to say we’ve done a poor job communicating directly with younger voters," he said. He stressed the need to connect with their concerns.

His comments echo concerns within the Republican Party. Strategists and lawmakers say economic messaging should take priority. Some advisers believe Trump focuses too much on foreign policy. They want greater emphasis on domestic economic issues.

Polls consistently show the economy remains the top issue for voters. Young voters are particularly sensitive to costs like housing and debt.

The fight for young voters is already visible in the New Hampshire Senate race. The state has one of the most competitive contests this year.

It is one of four Senate seats Democrats must defend in November. Both parties see young voters as a key factor.

Democrat frontrunner Chris Pappas launched a TikTok account in October. He has used the platform to discuss housing costs.

Many of his posts focus on the affordability crisis facing younger Americans. Housing has become a central campaign issue.

"If you ask someone in their 20s about owning a home, it feels far away," Pappas said. He argued that the dream should be more attainable.

"We’ve got to make that dream within reach of more people," he said. His campaign plans outreach with online influencers.

Former Senator Scott Brown is seeking the Republican nomination. He believes his personal interests help him connect with young voters.

Brown plays guitar in a rock band. He also coaches high school basketball.

"It’s not a stretch for me to start playing hoops or jam with teenagers," Brown said. He says those experiences help build connections.

Two of his campaign staffers are aged 17 and 26. Brown described them as social media experts. They are helping expand his online presence. Digital outreach is central to the campaign.

Brown will soon speak at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. The institute is a key venue in the early primary state.

Students pass through the institute’s halls each day. The building displays photographs of visiting presidents.

Rooms are filled with decades of political memorabilia. Much of it comes from a more bipartisan era.

Several students interviewed said they want a return to more civil political discourse. They miss the tone of earlier political eras.

Many support Trump’s policies but dislike his confrontational style. They say the tone of politics has grown too divisive.

They particularly dislike when critics are portrayed as enemies. Still, most said they will likely vote Republican.

Tyler Delaney, a 19-year-old freshman, said Trump’s divisiveness could backfire politically. He believes bipartisanship will become necessary.

"It gets to a point where you need some bipartisanship," he said. "I think that’s going to hit Trump hard after the midterms."