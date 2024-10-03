Trump Blames Lack of Security for Smaller Wisconsin Venue

Former President Donald Trump has attributed the downsizing of a recent rally in Wisconsin to insufficient security, claiming that the White House prevented a more extensive gathering by failing to provide necessary support.

During a live broadcast on Newsmax, former President Donald Trump, speaking to a crowd in Saginaw, Michigan, voiced his frustration over inadequate security at a recent Wisconsin rally. Originally planned as a large outdoor gathering, the event was scaled down due to what Trump described as insufficient security arrangements.

"I just left Wisconsin. We four days ago—five days ago—we had a sort of a rally. It wasn't supposed to be. Sixty thousand people showed up in Wisconsin, but the White House wouldn't give us proper security coverage."

According to Trump, the campaign had anticipated a much larger turnout, but with limited security personnel, the event was moved to a smaller indoor venue.

"So, we end up in a room of about 900 people. You have 60,000 people, 50 to 60,000 people outside waiting, but they don't want that because they don't want crowds," Trump continued.

He labeled the situation a "disgrace" and assured his supporters that those unable to attend in Wisconsin remained enthusiastic.

"To those people in Wisconsin that didn't make it, I think they love us. And I think they're going to vote," he added.

Multiple sources told CBS News that the planned rally was initially set for an outdoor location at an airport in Wisconsin. However, due to security concerns, the venue was switched to a smaller indoor arena in Prairie du Chien.

The Secret Service, responsible for overseeing security at such events, indicated they were short-staffed, partly due to the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York. The gathering requires additional security resources to protect foreign dignitaries visiting the U.S.

Trump also used the moment to highlight his standing in the polls, claiming, "By the way, we're up in all of the polls. We're up in every swing state. Doing great."

