Trump: 'Employers of Millions' Fleeing N.Y. Over Trials

Former President Donald Trump says "employers of millions of people" are moving out of New York after watching his ongoing trial proceedings and how he's been treated in his current business records case and other court proceedings.

"This is about one man, [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg, who puts his political ambition over the rule of law and the judicial system," Trump told reporters outside the current proceedings in Manhattan Thursday, reported Mediaite.

He also went on the attack against Judge Lewis Kaplan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and New York Supreme Court First Judicial District Judge Arthur Engoron, both of whom have presided in cases involving him.

Kaplan was the presiding judge in columnist E. Jean Carroll's charges against Trump while Engoron presided over New York's case against Trump on civil fraud.

"New York has got to do something about what's happening because you look at Judge [Arthur] Engoron, you look at Judge [Lewis] Kaplan, what they've done, it's disgraceful," Trump said. "Everyone's laughing at the New York system and companies are leaving, people are leaving, but major companies with tremendous taxpayer dollars and employers of millions of people, literally people, are leaving, they’re taking their companies and they’re all watching this case."

Meanwhile, several of Trump's surrogates, including GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and Bob Good of Virginia spoke out against Judge Juan Merchan, the proceedings, and Merchan's daughter at the Manhattan court Thursday.

Trump is under a gag order that prohibits him from attacking witnesses, jurors, and the judge's family in his current case, but his allies have been speaking out in his support and against the proceedings and personnel during breaks in the proceedings.

"You got a corrupt judge whose daughter is one of the leading fundraisers for the Democrat Party, having raised $100 million. That’s the judge’s daughter!" Good said. "This is a crooked sham trial."