Trump Doubles Down on 'Reciprocal' Tariffs

Saturday, 15 February 2025 05:56 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to issue reciprocal tariffs as a response to countries charging the United States, doubling down on the policy position stated in a presidential memorandum on Thursday.

"On Trade, I have decided, for purposes of Fairness, that I will charge a RECIPROCAL Tariff meaning, whatever Countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them - No more, no less!" Trump wrote to Truth Social.

Hammering down his point, Trump stated that if another country lowers its tariffs on the U.S., the U.S. will respond in kind.

"There are no Tariffs if you manufacture or build your product in the United States," he added.

By Trump's signing the memo on Thursday, his administration can now conduct a review for issuing tailored tariffs for countries by focusing on five key areas, according to The Hill, they are: "U.S. goods tariffs imposed by the nation, unfair taxes levied, the financial impact on U.S. businesses and consumers due to foreign countries' policies, exchange rates, and any other discriminatory trade practices identified by the trade representative."

The "Secretary of State," Trump concluded on Truth Social, the "Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of the Treasury, and United States Trade Representative (USTR)" are instructed "to do all work necessary to deliver RECIPROCITY to our System of Trade!"

On Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that the Commerce Department will have completed its study on issuing global tariffs by "April 1." He warned that this "is not theater;" countries should take Trump "at his word."

Saturday, 15 February 2025 05:56 PM
