Trump: Syria Shift Opens Door to Mideast Peace

President Donald Trump on Monday celebrated what he called a "historic opportunity" for peace and stability in the Middle East, touting major progress in Syria following his decision to lift harsh U.S. sanctions and welcome the country's new president to Washington.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the U.S. is "very satisfied" with Syria's trajectory under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, describing the country as "working diligently" toward becoming "a true and prosperous State."

Trump emphasized that his removal of "very strong and biting sanctions" — a dramatic shift from U.S. policy against former Syrian leader Bashar Assad — has been "truly appreciated by Syria, its Leadership, and its People."

The president urged the continuation of a "strong and true dialogue" between Israel and Syria, declaring that nothing should stand in the way of Syria's political and economic evolution.

Trump framed the moment as part of a wider pattern of foreign-policy wins: "This is a historic opportunity, and adds to the SUCCESS already attained for PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST!"

Trump's comments follow al-Sharaa's first visit by a Syrian head of state to the White House, an unprecedented diplomatic shift.

Syria has expressed its "desire, intentions, and readiness" to join the global anti-ISIS coalition — a major alignment change for a country that, until Assad's fall last year, had no diplomatic relationship with Washington.

A senior U.S. official confirmed Syria's entry into the 89-nation coalition, though Damascus insists it is not part of the U.S.-led military mission known as Operation Inherent Resolve.

Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa told The Associated Press that coordination with U.S. forces exists in "some cases," but emphasized that Syria's involvement remains political, not military.

The rapprochement follows Trump's waiver of Caesar Act sanctions — penalties imposed on Assad's regime for systematic human-rights abuses.

Al-Sharaa is pressing for a permanent repeal, though that would require congressional action.

Analysts note Trump's sanctions waiver has already opened the door for diplomatic engagement unimaginable just two years ago.

Syria and Israel, meanwhile, remain locked in U.S.-brokered talks, though no formal agreement has been reached.

While Trump says the two nations must build a "long and prosperous relationship," Syria continues to demand Israeli withdrawal from territories seized after Assad's collapse — a condition Israeli leaders view with caution.

Still, Trump is framing the moment as another step in his broader Middle East strategy, which critics dismissed years ago but which produced the Abraham Accords and multiple normalization deals.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.