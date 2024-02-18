Trump 'Never Surrender' High-Tops Sell Out in Hours

Former President Donald Trump's high-top sneakers sold out hours after their launch on Saturday.

Only 1,000 pairs of the gold sneakers were available, according to the official website. Trump autographed at least 10 randomly selected pairs.

Called "The Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker," each pair sold for $399.

The high-tops, along with two low-top sneakers — the "T - Red Wave" sneaker and the "POTUS 45," both priced at $199 — and $99 bottles of "Victory47" perfume and cologne also were available for purchase on the website.

"I just want to tell you, I've wanted to do this for a long time," Trump said Saturday when unveiling the sneaker line at "Sneaker Con" in Philadelphia.

"I have some incredible people that work with me on things, and they came up with this. And this is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. And I think it's gonna be a big success.”

The products are "registered trademarks and/or trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC," per the website.

"Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals," the website notes. "45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement."

On Saturday, Trump was greeted by a raucous crowd of "sneaker heads" at the Philadelphia convention, using the event to try to cut into Democrats' long-held advantage among young voters.

"I've wanted to do this for a long time," Trump told attendees, who chanted "USA, USA" as he walked on stage to promote the product in a five-minute stopover before heading to a campaign event in Michigan, the New York Post reported.

Trump encouraged people in the crowd to vote in this year's election.

"It's very important — what's the most important thing? To go out and vote, right? You got to get out to vote," Trump said.

"We've got to get young people out to vote. And you're going to vote and we're going to turn this thing around. This country's not doing so well. We're going to turn this country around fast."