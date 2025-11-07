Trump to Senate: Keep Working to End Shutdown or Axe Filibuster

President Donald Trump on Friday told Senate Republicans not to leave Washington until they strike a deal to end the “Democrat shutdown.”

He said that if no agreement is reached, they should “terminate the filibuster, immediately, and take care of our great American workers.”

The president escalated pressure on the Senate to resolve the ongoing government shutdown, declaring on Truth Social that:

“The United States Senate should not leave town until they have a Deal to end the Democrat Shutdown. If they can’t reach a Deal, the Republicans should terminate the Filibuster, IMMEDIATELY, and take care of our Great American Workers!”

The post, which came as the funding impasse entered its fifth week, renews Trump’s longstanding demand that Republicans consider ending the filibuster, a Senate rule requiring 60 votes to advance most legislation, Reuters reported.

The president’s remarks reflect growing frustration among conservatives who argue that the filibuster has repeatedly stalled Republican priorities despite them holding a majority.

Trump has previously urged its elimination, saying in 2017 that it “makes the U.S. Senate totally dysfunctional.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota pushed back Friday, reaffirming the party’s commitment to preserving the 60-vote rule. “That’s not happening,” Thune said, calling the filibuster an essential safeguard for minority rights in the chamber, according to The Associated Press.

As Trump pressed for immediate action, Senate Democrats unveiled their own proposal to end the shutdown.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York offered to extend government funding for one year in exchange for a renewal of Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire.

Schumer described the plan as a “reasonable, bipartisan way forward” that would give both sides time to negotiate broader fiscal issues.

Republicans quickly dismissed the offer.

Thune called it a “nonstarter” that “doesn’t even get close” to addressing the core budget disagreements. Other GOP senators said the proposal was a partisan attempt to secure a Democratic policy win under the guise of compromise.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called it "terrible" and "political terrorism."

The standoff has left hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed or working without pay and has delayed routine services across multiple agencies.

By Friday, more than 900 flights had been canceled and an additional 4,000 delayed because of both air traffic controller staffing problems and an FAA-mandated 4% reduction in flights resulting from the government shutdown.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned that this percentage could increase up to 20% if the shutdown continues.

The Trump administration also asked a federal appeals court to delay a lower court ruling that requires full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding by day's end.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell had ordered the USDA to provide $4 billion in contingency funds to ensure SNAP is fully funded through November, emphasizing the urgency of distributing food aid, The Associated Press reported.