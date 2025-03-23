WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Says Efforts to Temper Russia-Ukraine War 'Somewhat Under Control'

(AP)

Sunday, 23 March 2025 08:31 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that efforts to stop further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war are "somewhat under control."

"Rational discussions" and having good relationships with presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine are key to negotiating an end to the war, Trump told Clay Travis, the founder of sports website Outkick, during an interview on Air Force One.

Trump said he believed he was the only person who could end the war in Ukraine.

"I don't think there's anybody in the world that is going to stop [Russian President Vladimir Putin], except me," Trump said in the interview. "And I think I'm going to be able to stop him.

"We've had some very rational discussions, and I just want to see the people stop getting killed," Trump said.

Trump had separate discussions with Putin and Zelenskyy last week aimed at ending the war that began when Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Russia's smaller neighbor in 2022.

The talks, which fell short of Trump's aim to secure a full 30-day ceasefire, resulted in Putin agreeing to stop Russian attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days and Zelenskiy saying he would also accept such a pause.

The Kremlin said that a phone call between Putin and Trump was "a step towards a face-to-face meeting," adding that Russia-U.S. talks in Riyadh scheduled for Monday would also be such a step, Interfax news agency reported.

The U.S. hopes to reach a broad ceasefire in Russia's war in Ukraine within weeks, targeting a truce agreement by April 20, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the planning

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


