Tags: Donald Trump | Trump Administration | trump | records | capitol riots

Trump to Ask Court to Keep Records Away From Jan. 6 Panel

Former U.S. President Donald Trump smiles to the crowd.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 30. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 06:45 AM

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Tuesday are set to ask a U.S. appeals court to keep records about his conversations and actions before and during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol away from congressional investigators.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has scheduled an oral argument for 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT) on Trump's appeal of a judge's decision that the White House records should be released to a congressional committee.

The House of Representatives select committee investigating the riot has asked the National Archives, the U.S. agency housing Trump's White House records, to produce visitor logs, phone records and written communications between his advisers. The panel has said it needs the records to understand any role Trump may have played in fomenting the violence.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from formally certifying his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Shortly before the riot, Trump gave a speech to his supporters repeating his claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud and encouraging them to go to the Capitol.

Trump sued the committee and the National Archives to try to prevent the release. In court filings, Trump's lawyers called the Democrat-led investigation politically motivated, and argued that the documents sought by the committee are protected by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that allows presidents to keep private some of their conversations with advisers.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Nov. 9 rejected Trump's arguments, saying the Republican former president had not acknowledged the "deference owed" to Biden's determination as president that the House committee could access the materials.

"While broad, these requests, and each of the other requests made by the Committee, do not exceed the Committee's legislative powers," Chutkan said in her decision. "Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."

The D.C. Circuit put off allowing the committee to access the records while it considers the matter. The three judges on the appeals panel randomly assigned to the case were appointed to the judiciary by either Biden or former President Barack Obama, both Democrats.

If Trump loses at the D.C. Circuit, he could take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump also has directed associates to stonewall the committee, which has sought testimony and records from a number of them. His former chief strategist Steve Bannon already has been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress for defying the committee, pleading not guilty.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Tuesday are set to ask a U.S. appeals court to keep records about his conversations and actions before and during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol away from congressional investigators.
Tuesday, 30 November 2021 06:45 AM
