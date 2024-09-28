WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Rally Downsized So Iran's President Could Be Protected

Former President Donald Trump
Saturday, 28 September 2024 04:20 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump, speaking before a small crowd in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin Saturday after his outdoor rally was canceled because of a shortage of Secret Service agents, complained that the Bident administration chose to guard Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian over him. 

"We were going to have a thing outside someplace in an area where we could have held the people and I would say what do you think, 40,000, 50,000 people at least out there…thousands and thousands of people and they all could have had a lot of fun," Trump said. "Instead, now they're probably leaving and walking back home because we have a nice little room that probably holds 1,500, 2000, maybe less, and outside you have 40,000 or 50,000 people because the administration couldn't give us the Secret Service necessary because they're guarding the Iranian president who's looking to kill Trump."

Trump's campaign scrapped the plans for the outdoor rally after the Secret Service said it did not have the personnel that it needed to secure the site, CBS News reported Friday, citing multiple sources.

He had planned to hold the rally outdoors at a Wisconsin airport.

The shortage came because of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York City, where the Secret Service is responsible for providing the security for foreign dignitaries. 

The agency was "never configured to provide such an elevated level of protection for an increasing number of protected," an official told CBS News.

"Our personnel and equipment are being pushed to their limits to sustain the current operational tempo" the official commented under the condition of anonymity. "This proposed Wisconsin event also took place during the United Nations General Assembly, where the Secret Service is responsible for the safety and security of over 140 world leaders amid a challenged global threat level."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Saturday, 28 September 2024 04:20 PM
