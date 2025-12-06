Trump Slams Fox & Friends for Featuring 'Trump Hating Loser' Peter Schiff

President Donald Trump on Saturday slammed Fox & Friends for featuring stockbroker Peter Schiff on its show that Saturday.

Schiff, during the appearance, criticized the "runaway government spending continuing under" the Trump administration and said the inflation rate would accelerate as "Trump’s term progresses."

He also suggested life would get more "unaffordable under Trump than it was under" former President Joe Biden.

"Gas prices may be a little lower for now. I don't think they're going to stay this low much longer. But most other prices are higher," said Schiff.

Trump said the show either "made a mistake, or is heading in a different direction."

"Why would Fox and Friends Weekend (of all things?) put on a "Stockbroker" named Peter Schiff, a Trump hating loser who has already proven to be wrong …" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He thinks prices are going up when, in fact, they are coming substantially down. Gasoline hit $1.99 a gallon yesterday, in certain states, and is down BIG since Biden. Other prices are almost all down.

"Biden caused the AFFORDABILITY CRISIS, I’M FIXING IT, along with everything else! Much of it, like the Border, is already fixed. Check out the "booker" who put this jerk on!" he added.

Schiff responded on X with a proposal for Trump.

"Since Pres. Trump called me a jerk and a loser for claiming that prices are still rising when he insists they're coming way down, I challenge him, or his designee, to a debate on the U.S. economy and the efficacy of his policies — if I'm as wrong as he says I am, let him prove it," he said.