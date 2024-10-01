WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Put Pete Rose in Hall of Fame 'Now'

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 11:13 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump threw his support behind the legacy of baseball legend Pete Rose, saying the all-time hits leader should be put in the National Baseball Hall of Fame “now.”

Rose passed away Monday in Las Vegas at the age of 83, leaving behind several on-field accomplishments that will likely never be broken. Yet Rose will also be remembered for his actions off the field. Rose was banned from the sport for life in 1989 after it was discovered he had gambled on Major League Baseball games.

“The GREAT Pete Rose just died. He was one of the most magnificent baseball players ever to play the game. He paid the price! Major League Baseball should have allowed him into the Hall of Fame many years ago. Do it now, before his funeral! DJT,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday night. 

Rose was a 17-time All Star and holds several major league records, including games played (3,562), plate appearances (15,890) and hits at a likely insurmountable 4,256. He was the National League Most Valuable Player in 1973 with the Cincinnati Reds.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 




