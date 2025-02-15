Report: Trump Team to Start Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Senior officials from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will start peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia in the coming days, Politico reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the plan.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Saudi Arabia, the report said. Special envoy for Ukraine-Russia talks, Keith Kellogg, will not be in attendance, according to the report.