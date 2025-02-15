WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | peace | talks | russi

Report: Trump Team to Start Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Saturday, 15 February 2025 02:16 PM EST

Senior officials from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will start peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia in the coming days, Politico reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the plan.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Saudi Arabia, the report said. Special envoy for Ukraine-Russia talks, Keith Kellogg, will not be in attendance, according to the report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senior officials from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will start peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.
trump, peace, talks, russi
76
2025-16-15
Saturday, 15 February 2025 02:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved