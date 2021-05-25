×
Trump to Appear on Newsmax's 'Cortes & Pellegrino' Tonight

By    |   Tuesday, 25 May 2021 03:06 PM

Former President Donald Trump will appear on Newsmax's "Cortes & Pellegrino" at 9 p.m. on Tuesday for a face-to-face interview.

The President will do a sit-down with co-host Steve Cortes, a former top advisor to Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump's conversation with Cortes will take place in New York's Trump Tower and cover major topics like China's role in the COVID virus, President Biden's spending plans, the January 6 Commission, rising anti-Semitism, the crisis at the southern border, and more.

Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino co-host the new prime-time show on Newsmax TV, now the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in America.

Newsfront
