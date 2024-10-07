Giant 'Vote for Trump' Sign Defendants Win in NY Court

A judge has ruled in favor of the defendants to display a massive 100-foot wide 'Vote for Trump' sign in Amsterdam, New York, The New York Post reported Monday.

Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule and leader of the political action committee responsible for the sign, fought back against the city's lawsuit, which claimed the 100-foot-wide sign that sits atop his firm's building violated local zoning laws and posed a traffic hazard.

Montgomery County Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Slezak lifted a temporary restraining order on Monday after hearing arguments, clearing the way for the sign's lighting.

"We are all set to light it up!" Constantino told The Post.

The city, represented by attorneys working with Democratic Mayor Michael Cinquanti, argued that the sign could distract drivers and that the company had not obtained the required permits. But Constantino's legal team successfully argued that the sign was far enough from major roads to avoid such risks.

"All I know is tonight the party is on and the lighting will occur and there is no court order prohibiting the lighting and display of the sign," Sal Ferlazzo, Constantino's lawyer, said. "So it's obviously a nice victory for Anthony and his team."

Nonetheless, the city has until Oct. 18 to refile the case. In the meantime, Constantino plans to move forward with a rally featuring guest speakers, including local politicians and athletes, to celebrate the court victory and the sign's debut.

Constantino added that Democrats "want to get rid of free speech and censor America and so the sign now signifies something even bigger than what I thought … In America, I got a First Amendment right."

"It's my building," he continued, "it's a beautiful sign and whether you're a Democrat or Republican, the sign is an uplifting thing for community enthusiasm."