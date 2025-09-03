Trump Moves to Halt New England Offshore Wind Farms

The Trump administration has moved to block another major offshore wind project, signaling a broader push against the industry as it reconsiders approval for two large-scale wind farms off Massachusetts, The Hill reported.

In a court filing Wednesday, the administration said it intends to vacate and review the authorization of the New England Wind 1 and 2 projects. Together, the projects were planned about 20 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and projected to supply power for more than 900,000 homes each year.

The filing did not explain the reversal. The decision follows similar moves against offshore wind farms near Rhode Island and Maryland, part of a growing pattern by the White House to roll back renewable energy projects that already have federal approval.

Earlier this year, the administration reviewed but ultimately allowed a New York offshore wind development to proceed. That outcome has left the door open for New England Wind, though its future is now uncertain.

The New York Times reported that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller are leading an effort directing agencies to devise plans to stop offshore wind projects. When asked about that report, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly pointed instead to a recent executive order mandating reviews of leasing and approval processes.

“Agencies are implementing that Executive Order by evaluating whether they have any policies in place that would advantage wind developers over more effective and reliable types of energy, such as coal, natural gas, and nuclear,” Kelly said, according to The Hill.

The administration has also moved to curtail financial support for offshore wind.

In late August, officials announced the cancellation of $679 million in federal funding earmarked for port projects meant to support turbine assembly and deployment. That money, granted under the Biden administration to 12 ports from California to Virginia, was targeted to create infrastructure for the emerging industry.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the funds were being withdrawn to redirect resources toward port improvements with more immediate benefits for shipping and trade.

“Wasteful wind projects are using resources that could otherwise go towards revitalizing America's maritime industry,” Duffy said. He added that the administration would instead attempt to reallocate the money to “address critical port upgrades.”

Offshore wind remains a fledgling industry in the United States, though Europe has already deployed thousands of ocean-based turbines. The massive scale of offshore projects requires specialized port facilities, large vessels, and deepwater docks — investments that U.S. states had hoped would bring long-term jobs and economic growth.