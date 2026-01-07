Trump Says US Will 'Always Be There' for NATO Alliance

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the U.S. would always support NATO and that Russia and China only feared ⁠the alliance as long as the United States ​was a member.

"We will always be ‍there for NATO, even if ⁠they won’t be there for us," Trump said in a ⁠post on ​Truth ⁠Social. "The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT rebuilt U.S.A."

Trump and his administration have recently revived their push to acquire Greenland, straining relations with NATO ally Denmark.

His post comes a day after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said an American takeover of Greenland would amount to the end of the NATO military alliance.

But Trump pointed to his efforts in pressuring NATO allies to increase defense spending well beyond the 2% of GDP benchmark, up to 5%.

"I, respectfully, got them to 5% GDP, AND THEY PAY, immediately. Everyone said that couldn’t be done, but it could, because, beyond all else, they are all my friends. Without my involvement, Russia would have ALL OF UKRAINE right now," Trump wrote.

Newsmax contributed to this report.