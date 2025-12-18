Trump Media, TAE Technologies to Combine in $6B Deal

Trump Media & Technology and fusion power company TAE Technologies have agreed to combine in an all-stock deal valued at more than $6 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Shareholders of each company will own about 50% of the combined entity after the closing of the deal in mid-2026. Trump Media will be the holding company for businesses including Truth Social, Truth+, TAE Power Solutions and TAE Life Sciences.

Devin Nunes, chairman and CEO of Trump Media, will be the co-CEO of the new company, along with TAE CEO and Director Michl Binderbauer, the companies said.

Shares of retail darling Trump Media & Technology soared more than 31% in premarket trading. TAE Technologies provides clean energy solutions and technologies for electric vehicle power management and targeted cancer treatments.