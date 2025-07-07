WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Media Launches TV Streaming Platform, Includes Newsmax

Monday, 07 July 2025 12:14 PM EDT

Trump Media & Technology Group launched its TV streaming platform, Truth+, globally on Monday, featuring the cable channel Newsmax to support the company's expansion.

The move also allows conservative news outlet Newsmax, which went public in March, to increase its presence outside the United States.

Trump Media said users can now access streaming channels and on-demand video through Truth+ apps on iOS, Android, web, and connected TV platforms, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

The company, which operates the social media platform Truth Social, began beta testing the global rollout of Truth+ in late June.

Trump Media said it would continue to beta test the streaming technology and collect user feedback as the rollout progresses.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group rose about 0.6% at $19.06, while Newsmax shares fell 2.6% to $14.65 in morning trading.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


