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Trump Signs Order to Combat Fraudulent 'Made in America' Labels

Trump Signs Order to Combat Fraudulent 'Made in America' Labels

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as First Lady Melania Trump (not pictured) speaks during a Women's History Month event in the East Room of the White House on March 12, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Sipa via AP)

Friday, 13 March 2026 03:52 PM EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that the White House said was aimed at combat fraudulent "Made in America" labels by foreign manufacturers and sellers.

The executive order ​directs the chairman of the Federal ​Trade Commission to prioritize enforcement actions against ⁠sellers and manufacturers who falsely claim their ​products are made in America or make ​similar assertions in violation of existing law, the White House said.

It directs all agencies with country-of-origin labeling oversight, ​in consultation with the FTC chair, ​to consider new regulations and ensure consistent guidance.

With an ‌emphasis ⁠by the Trump administration on domestic manufacturing, the government has been keen on ensuring that companies' marketing accurately describes the extent of ​foreign and ​domestic inputs ⁠into their goods.

The order also requires agencies overseeing government-wide acquisition contracts ​to periodically verify American-origin claims for ​products ⁠sold to the federal government, the White House said.

The order asks for violators to be ⁠referred ​to the U.S. Justice Department, ​according to the White House.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that the White House said was aimed at combat fraudulent "Made in America" labels by foreign manufacturers and sellers....
trump, made in america, fraud
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Friday, 13 March 2026 03:52 PM
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