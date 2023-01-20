Trump Withdraws Lawsuit Against NY AG James

Former President Donald Trump on Friday voluntarily withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James a day after he was ordered to pay nearly $1 million for repeatedly filing "frivolous" lawsuits, reports ABC News.

Trump in the suit claimed James "abused her position as Attorney General for the State of New York to pursue a vendetta" against him after James sued Trump and his three adult children over allegations of business fraud.

Trump's notice of dismissal was filed in West Palm Beach, Fla. with U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who on Thursday warned Trump's legal team that the suit appeared to be frivolous.

Middlebrooks also presided over Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton where the former president claimed that Clinton and others involved in the Russia probe unlawfully conspired to damage Trump's reputation.

On Thursday, Middlebrooks ordered Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, to pay fines of $938,000 to cover the legal costs for the 31 defendants Trump linked in his year-old lawsuit against Clinton, calling the former president a "mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process.

"Here, we are confronted with a lawsuit that should never have been filed, which was completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose," Middlebrooks wrote. "Mr. Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries.

"He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process, and he cannot be seen as a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer."