Kennedy Center Votes for 2-Year Shutdown, Names New President

The Kennedy Center's board of directors voted on Monday to shut down operations for two years following this summer's July 4 celebrations. The widely expected decision comes in the wake of numerous resignations and cancellations during President Donald Trump's second term, although Trump has cited the need for repairs as a reason for the closure.

"We're going to ensure it remains the finest performing arts facility of its kind anywhere in the world," Trump told reporters at the White House before the board met Monday.

The board also voted to install Matt Floca as CEO and executive director, replacing Trump ally Richard Grenell, who oversaw far-reaching changes at the venue that prompted an outcry from many artists and exacerbated the operation's financial challenges. Trump praised Grenell on Monday, saying he had been a longtime friend, and wished Floca "good luck with everything."

Over the weekend, a federal judge ruled that a Democrat lawmaker was entitled to participate in the meeting. But the judge did not require that the board permit a vote for Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, a former officio member through her position in Congress. Beatty was in attendance during Monday's gathering.

Trump hosted the board meeting at the White House. Shortly after returning to office last year, Trump replaced the center's previous leadership with a hand-picked board of trustees that named him chairman. He also brought in Grenell, who served in a variety of capacities during Trump's first term.

The center's lineup has since included more Trump-friendly programming, including serving as the venue for the premiere of first lady Melania Trump's documentary, "Melania." The board also announced it had renamed the facility the Trump Kennedy Center, a change scholars and lawmakers say must be initiated by Congress, and physically added the president's name to the building's facade.

The fallout from the arts community included several departures. Actor Issa Rae, musician Bela Fleck, and author Louise Penny were among the numerous artists who withdrew from appearances, while consultants such as musician Ben Folds and singer Renee Fleming resigned.

Earlier this month, the executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra, Jean Davidson, left to head the Los Angeles-based Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Without mentioning the abandoned performances, Trump said in February he would close the Kennedy Center to fix what he has described as a dilapidated building.

Ahead of the closure, Grenell warned staff about impending cuts that will leave "skeletal teams."

Floca, Grenell's successor, had been serving as vice president of operations. According to his LinkedIn page, he joined the Kennedy Center in January 2024, during the Biden administration.

A Kennedy Center press release from the time describes him as "an experienced facilities management professional with a construction management background and an appreciation for whole building design principles."

Previous experience for Floca listed on LinkedIn includes a handful of positions with the District of Columbia government, among them associate director of sustainability and energy and director of facilities management. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science degree in construction management.