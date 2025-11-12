WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Asked Israeli President to Pardon Netanyahu

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 06:45 AM EST

Israeli President Isaac Herzog received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the president's office said on Wednesday.

"While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that this 'case' against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution," the letter says.

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 06:45 AM
