Trump to Iowa Crowd: Support Exceptions to Abortion Bans

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 08:24 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Republicans could have a hard time winning elections if they don't support exceptions to abortion bans.

"Without the exceptions, it is very difficult to win elections. We would probably lose majorities [in Congress] in 2024 without the exceptions and perhaps the presidency itself," Trump said at a rally in Iowa.

Trump told supporters to "follow your heart" on their positions on the exceptions, but that Republicans still "have to win elections." He said the GOP needs to improve its messaging on the issue and make it clear how radical the Democrats are.

Trump added that he saw Republican candidates "get clobbered" since they could not talk about the abortion issue "properly," and that the issue likely hurt the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections.

"In order to win in 2024, Republicans must learn how to properly talk about abortion," Trump said.

"We have to expose the Democrats ... as being the true radicals. They're the radicals. Pro-lifers aren't the radicals," Trump added.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


