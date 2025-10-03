Trump Sets Sunday Deadline for Hamas to Accept Deal or Face 'ALL HELL'

President Donald Trump on Friday morning gave Hamas until 6 p.m. Sunday to accept a sweeping U.S.-brokered peace plan with Israel, warning that failure to do so will unleash “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before.”

In a searing Truth Social post, Trump wrote that the terror group has long been a “ruthless and violent threat” that carried out the Oct. 7 “MASSACRE” in Israel, killing “babies, women, children, old people, and many young men and women, boys and girls, getting ready to celebrate their future lives together.”

He declared that more than 25,000 Hamas fighters have already been killed since the attack, during which more than 1,200 people were slaughtered and more than 250 kidnapped to Gaza.

There are believed to be 48 hostages still being held in Gaza, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive.

The president said most of the remaining terrorists are “surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished.”

“This is their last chance,” Trump wrote. “An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on!”

Trump tied the deadline to a 20-point deal he unveiled this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

He described it as “a great one for ALL” that will “spare the lives of all remaining Hamas fighters.”

The plan includes a ceasefire if accepted, the release of all hostages within 72 hours, Israeli troop withdrawals to an agreed line, Hamas disarmament, and an internationally supervised civilian authority in Gaza.

“Great, powerful, and very rich Nations of the Middle East, and the surrounding areas beyond, together with the United States of America, have agreed, with Israel signing on, to PEACE, after 3000 years, in the Middle East,” Trump wrote.

Trump demanded Hamas release “ALL OF THEM, INCLUDING THE BODIES OF THOSE THAT ARE DEAD, NOW!” He urged innocent Palestinians to evacuate combat zones: “Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help.”

He also issued a stark warning to Hamas commanders: “As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.”

Trump closed with a blunt pledge: “There will be PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other. The violence and bloodshed will stop.”