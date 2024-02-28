Arizona Poll: Voters Split on Trump Charges

Arizona Republican voters are split on supporting former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election as he navigates four criminal indictments, according to a poll published Tuesday by Noble Predictive Insights.

The survey, taken Feb. 6-13 among 1,002 registered voters, found that voters are evenly split in their beliefs surrounding Trump's legal proceedings, with about a third believing he is innocent, a third saying he is guilty, and a third waiting to hear what the courts say.

Poll findings:

54% say Trump should not be eligible to run for any political office if he is found guilty.

49% of moderate Republicans and 54% of party-first Republicans believe Trump should still be eligible to run if convicted; 30% of moderate Republicans and 31% of and party-first Republicans say he shouldn't be able to run.

72% of voters say no president should be immune from prosecution for crimes they may have committed.

11% say Trump is guilty and should be prosecuted, compared with 65% of Democrats who say the same; 40% of moderate Republicans and 41% of party-first Republicans defer to the decision of the courts, and 43% moderate Republicans and 44% of party-first Republicans say Trump is innocent.

"This is a tough issue for Republicans: Democrats are fairly united, and the GOP is fairly split,” said David Byler. "If Trump is found guilty, this could be a great wedge issue for Democrats in the fall."

The poll has a margin of error of 3.1%.