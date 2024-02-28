×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | gop | voters | indictments

Arizona Poll: Voters Split on Trump Charges

By    |   Wednesday, 28 February 2024 12:30 PM EST

Arizona Republican voters are split on supporting former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election as he navigates four criminal indictments, according to a poll published Tuesday by Noble Predictive Insights.

The survey, taken Feb. 6-13 among 1,002 registered voters, found that voters are evenly split in their beliefs surrounding Trump's legal proceedings, with about a third believing he is innocent, a third saying he is guilty, and a third waiting to hear what the courts say.

Poll findings:

  • 54% say Trump should not be eligible to run for any political office if he is found guilty.
  • 49% of moderate Republicans and 54% of party-first Republicans believe Trump should still be eligible to run if convicted; 30% of moderate Republicans and 31% of and party-first Republicans say he shouldn't be able to run.
  • 72% of voters say no president should be immune from prosecution for crimes they may have committed.
  • 11% say Trump is guilty and should be prosecuted, compared with 65% of Democrats who say the same; 40% of moderate Republicans and 41% of party-first Republicans defer to the decision of the courts, and 43% moderate Republicans and 44% of party-first Republicans say Trump is innocent.

"This is a tough issue for Republicans: Democrats are fairly united, and the GOP is fairly split,” said David Byler. "If Trump is found guilty, this could be a great wedge issue for Democrats in the fall."

The poll has a margin of error of 3.1%.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Arizona Republican voters are split on supporting former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election as he navigates four criminal indictments, according to a poll published Tuesday by Noble Predictive Insights.
trump, gop, voters, indictments
244
2024-30-28
Wednesday, 28 February 2024 12:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved