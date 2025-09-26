WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Gaza Deal Near, Hostages Could Soon Be Freed

Friday, 26 September 2025 10:56 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is close to a deal to end the war in Gaza and bring hostages home.

"It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza. I think it's a deal that gets the hostages back, it's going to be a deal that ends the war," Trump told reporters before departing the White House to attend the Ryder Cup golf tournament in New York. He did not offer further details.

While international leaders gathered at the United Nations in New York this week, the U.S. unveiled a 21-point Middle East peace plan aimed at ending the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The proposal was circulated Tuesday to officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan, according to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump, who remains Israel’s staunchest ally on the global stage, said he spoke on Thursday with representatives from several Middle Eastern nations as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


