MS Now Guest Credits Trump's Foreign Policy Approach

A guest on the far-left cable network MS Now praised President Donald Trump’s "unconventional" foreign policy and credited his use of so-called "cowboy diplomats" with delivering results the Biden administration failed to achieve.

Jonathan Guyer, program director for the Institute for Global Affairs, said Saturday that "the establishment in Washington has something to learn from Trump’s unconventional diplomacy."

"Look at his diplomats. I call them 'cowboy diplomats' — Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff — they have no experience. And yet sometimes they get stuff done," Guyer said on "The Weekend: Primetime."

Guyer pointed to the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas terrorists as a clear example, saying it was a major breakthrough that former President Joe Biden "did not achieve."

"I do think there is much to learn about President Trump’s totally unconventional approach," he added.

Guyer acknowledged but quickly dismissed concerns about potential conflicts of interest involving Kushner and Witkoff, saying, "They just don’t care."

"They’re willing to talk with Hamas, lift sanctions on Syria, stop a bombing campaign in Yemen when it’s not working. They are not following the rules," Guyer said.

"And I think there are some upsides to that, even though we should be highly critical of them also breaking all of the ethical strictures that have basically been definitional for U.S. officials over time," Guyer added.

Discussing Russia’s war on Ukraine, Guyer conceded there are "downsides" to Trump’s approach, while once again pointing to what he said was the Biden administration’s failure to act.

"But at the end of the day, President Biden wasn’t able to bring these two sides to the table," he said. "And there may be a silver lining by getting a line to [Vladimir] Putin, a line to Russia."

Guyer added, "You’re going to need hard-nosed diplomacy to get to the finish line. But I do think it’s a good thing we’re talking with Russia because that’s the first step here."