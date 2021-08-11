×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | financial | records

Federal Judge Says Some Trump Financial Records Should Be Turned Over to House Panel

Federal Judge Says Some Trump Financial Records Should Be Turned Over to House Panel
(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 12:31 PM

A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered Donald Trump's accounting firm Mazars to turn over some of the former president's financial records to a U.S. House of Representatives committee but not all of the documents sought by the congressional panel.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came in a long-running lawsuit brought by the Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee, which first issued a subpoena for Trump's financial records in 2019.

The lawsuit is back in Mehta's courtroom after a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a July 2020 decision, the high court said House Democrats needed to further explain their need for the records, and that Mehta should weigh these needs against the burdens placed on Trump by complying with the subpoena.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered Donald Trump's accounting firm Mazars to turn over some of the former president's financial records to a U.S. House of Representatives committee but not all of the documents sought by the congressional panel.
trump, financial, records
123
2021-31-11
Wednesday, 11 August 2021 12:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved