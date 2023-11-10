Trump Blasts CNN 'Breaking Fake News' Report in Docs Case

Former President Donald Trump, calling a CNN report on potential witnesses for his documents case "fake news," accused "deranged prosecutor Jack Smith and his massive team of Radical Left Lunatics" of leaking the story.

Trump made his comments in a Friday post on his Truth Social platform. They came after CNN reported workers at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort may be called to testify at Trump's upcoming criminal trial.

The workers, including a plumber and a maid, could be called to testify and offer some insight into Trump's approach to sensitive national security information since he left office, CNN said. Some of them are still employed at Mar-a-Lago.

Some of those potential witnesses have told investigators what they saw at Mar-a-Lago seemed unusual, out-of-place or potentially suspicious, according to the news network.

But Trump fired back: "Fake News CNN just did a story, leaked by Deranged Prosecutor Jack Smith and his massive team of Radical Left Lunatics, that various people saw papers and boxes at Mar-a-Lago. Of course they did! They may have been the boxes etc. that were openly and plainly brought from the White House, as is my right under the Presidential Records Act. I even supplied, upon request, Security Tapes to these Election Interfering Thugs. Is this really "Breaking News?" No, it's "Breaking Fake News." But what about all of the papers, boxes, and documents found at NUMEROUS Crooked Joe Biden places, like his garage floor by his cherished Corvette, or CHINATOWN where it was just learned that boxes moved freely in and out. He doesn't come under the Presidential Records Act because he wasn't President at the time. Deranged Jack Smith has spent over $100,000,000 investigating me on this phony Russia, Russia, Russia, type Scam. How much $'s have they spent investigating Crooked Joe on his much bigger boxes deal."