WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | debate | harris | abc | muir | walden

Trump Calls for ABC News to Clean House Following Debate

By    |   Thursday, 12 September 2024 05:54 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump blasted the media’s response to his debate performance and has recommended that ABC News fire all of those responsible for what he called "a disgrace."

"People are just starting to give me credit for having a GREAT DEBATE. The Voters and Voter Polls showed it, but the Fake News Media wasn’t giving the credit that was due. Now they are seeing the results with independent Voters, Evangelicals, and more — and saying, WOW!" Trump wrote.

Following Tuesday night’s debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, many critics have assessed the debate moderators as well as the two candidates. ABC News chose "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis to moderate the debate and were criticized for what many saw as favoring Harris and only fact checking Trump.

"Remember, I wasn’t debating one person, I was debating three. They should fire everybody at ABC Fake News, whose two lightweight "anchors" have brought disgrace onto the company!," Trump posted on his Truth Social on Wednesday evening.

Some pundits in the conservative sphere noted that while Trump was instantly fact checked with some of his statements, Harris was given a notable pass. "ABC is making a huge mistake trying to fact check this live. They’re only proving how biased they are. Harris fabricated an attack on Trump over IVF. ABC sat there and said nothing," wrote former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer on X.

In addition to the one side fact checking of Muir and Davis, many critics of ABC have noted that Disney senior executive Dana Walden is "extraordinary friends" with Harris, according to the New York Times.  The two have known each other for more than 20 years and their husbands have known each other since the 1980s.

Further stacking the deck against Trump in the minds of supporters was the implied connection between Harris and debate moderator Davis.  It was recently revealed that both were members of the same sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, although at different schools. The two claim no known meeting of each other prior to Tuesday debate.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump blasted the media’s response to his debate performance and has recommended that ABC News fire all of those responsible for what he called "a disgrace. People are just starting to give me credit for having a GREAT DEBATE. "
trump, debate, harris, abc, muir, walden
352
2024-54-12
Thursday, 12 September 2024 05:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved