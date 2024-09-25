Trump, Harris Vie for Crypto Voters

The rise in digital currency has Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump each seeking to win over the latest American voting bloc, the “crypto voter.”

While presidential campaigns often aim to appeal to segmented voting blocs such as gender, race, and religion, the 2024 election has seen the rise of a new sought after demographic, the voter passionate about cryptocurrency.

The crypto industry has emerged as major donor in Washington the past year, and with donations come political leverage. The Federal Election Commission noted a record level of political donations in 2024 that have been made in crypto thus far, totaling $190 million across both parties and a 13-fold increase since 2020.

Stand with Crypto is a nonprofit launched with funding from crypto exchange Coinbase that seeks to boost voter registration among crypto voters. “The crypto voter is real, bipartisan and ready to engage in this cycle,” Logan Dobson, Stand with Crypto’s executive director told The Hill on Wednesday. Dobson categorized the crypto voter as diverse group of people who invest in crypto, build companies or work with digital currencies, or those simply interested in the field.

Following initial trepidation regarding digital currency, both candidates have turned a page and publicly announced support of crypto. Last week, Trump announced via livestream on X the launch of World Liberty Financial, which will be run by his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as real estate investor Steve Witkoff. The firm is expected to be a borrowing and lending service used to trade cryptocurrency.

Harris, likewise, has moved closer to full on embrace of the burgeoning market. During a Wall Street fundraiser this week, the vice president told donors, “We will encourage innovative technologies like AI and digital assets, while protecting investors and consumers.”

According to cryptocurrency price tracking site CoinMarketCap there are over 2 million cryptocurrencies, yet the site notes that number includes many “dead” coins, meaning they are part of an abandoned project or a scam. Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency, remains the most valuable.