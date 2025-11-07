WATCH TV LIVE

Cornell University Settles With Trump Admin for $60M

Friday, 07 November 2025 12:25 PM EST

Cornell University has agreed to pay $60 million and accept the Trump administration’s interpretation of civil rights laws in order to restore federal funding and end investigations into the Ivy League school.

Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff announced the agreement on Friday, saying it upholds the university’s academic freedom while restoring more than $250 million in research funding that the government withheld amid investigations into alleged civil rights violations.

The university agreed to pay $30 million directly to the U.S. government along with another $30 million toward research that will support U.S. farmers.

The Trump administration froze over $1 billion in federal funding to Cornell, alleging it failed to protect Jewish students from harassment and discrimination.

Officials cited ongoing Title VI civil-rights investigations and said the university had not met obligations to ensure campus safety, prompting broad federal reviews and funding suspensions.

“This agreement revives that partnership, while affirming the university’s commitment to the principles of academic freedom, independence, and institutional autonomy that, from our founding, have been integral to our excellence,” Kotlikoff said in a statement.

