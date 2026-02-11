WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | coal | electricity | pentagon | department | energy

Trump Orders Pentagon to Buy Electricity From Coal Plants

Trump Orders Pentagon to Buy Electricity From Coal Plants
President Donald Trump talks with Kayla Blackford, a heavy equipment operator at Bear Run Mine near Carlisle, Ind., during an event on coal power at the White House, Feb. 11, 2026, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 05:07 PM EST

President Donald Trump Wednesday said he will soon sign an executive order to direct the Pentagon to work on new purchasing agreements with coal plants, promising the United States will purchase "a lot of coal through the military."

Trump also said he was directing the Department of Energy to issue funds to coal plants in West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and Kentucky to keep them online.

The president announced that the Energy Department will provide six coal plants in Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia with $175 million for upgrades.

That funding comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed during the Biden administration that had been earmarked for rural capacity and energy affordability coal projects.

Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, has promised to fast-track energy infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence and data centers, declaring an "energy emergency" to keep the United States competitive

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump Wednesday said he will soon sign an executive order to direct the Pentagon to work on new purchasing agreements with coal plants, promising the United States will purchase "a lot of coal through the military."
trump, coal, electricity, pentagon, department, energy
152
2026-07-11
Wednesday, 11 February 2026 05:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved