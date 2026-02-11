Trump Orders Pentagon to Buy Electricity From Coal Plants

President Donald Trump Wednesday said he will soon sign an executive order to direct the Pentagon to work on new purchasing agreements with coal plants, promising the United States will purchase "a lot of coal through the military."

Trump also said he was directing the Department of Energy to issue funds to coal plants in West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and Kentucky to keep them online.

The president announced that the Energy Department will provide six coal plants in Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia with $175 million for upgrades.

That funding comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed during the Biden administration that had been earmarked for rural capacity and energy affordability coal projects.

Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, has promised to fast-track energy infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence and data centers, declaring an "energy emergency" to keep the United States competitive