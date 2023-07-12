Trump Rips DOJ's About-Face on Immunity in Carroll Case

Former President Donald Trump ripped the Department of Justice for reversing its stance about his immunity in a defamation lawsuit.

The U.S. government on Tuesday reversed its earlier position that Trump could be immune from writer E. Jean Carroll's $10 million defamation lawsuit against him.

The DOJ's change means it will not try to substitute itself as the defendant, which would have the effect of ending Carroll's case because the government cannot be sued for defamation.

"Page 1: The DOJ will not defend me in the E. Jean Carroll civil case, which is all part of the political Witch Hunt, lawyered up by a political operative who I just beat in another case, financed by a big political funder, and 'judged' by a Clinton appointee who truly hates 'TRUMP,'" Trump posted Wednesday on Truth Social.

"The statements that I made about Carroll are all true. I didn't Rape her (I won that at trial) and other than for this case, I have NO IDEA WHO SHE IS, WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE, OR ANYTHING ABOUT HER…."

The DOJ wrote Trump's and Carroll's lawyers to say it no longer believed the then-president acted within the scope of his office and employment in June 2019, when he denied allegations he raped Carroll in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Trump has appealed a New York jury's May verdict in a civil case that he sexually abused and defamed Carroll, 79. The jury in Manhattan federal court awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

"Page 2: The Carroll civil case against me is a Miscarriage of Justice and a total Scam. The trial was very unfair, with the other side being able to do and present virtually anything they wanted, and our side being largely and wrongfully shut down by an absolutely hostile, biased, and out of control judge. My lawyers, due to their respect for the Office of the President and the incredulity of the case, did not want me to testify, or even be at the trial….." Trump posted.

"Page 3: The net result of this horrible INJUSTICE, where a completely unknown to me woman made up a ridiculous story, wrote it in a book to increase publicity and sales, I correctly disputed the story and got sued for Defamation, whereupon a hostile Judge and Jury shockingly awarded a woman who I don't know, have never known, and don't want to know, $5,000,000, while at the same time throwing out the Fake Rape claim. WE ARE STRONGLY APPEALING THIS TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE!!!" Trump posted.

Reuters contributed to this story.