Tags: trump campaign | omarosa | legal fees | arbitration

Trump Campaign Ordered to Pay $1.3M in Legal Fees to Ex-Aide Omarosa Newman

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a onetime aide to former President Donald Trump. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 21 April 2022 06:58 PM

A New York court arbitrator on Tuesday ordered former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign to pay former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman nearly $1.3 million in legal fees over a dispute over a nondisclosure agreement, the New York Post reports.

The Trump campaign filed a complaint against Newman with the American Arbitration Association in 2018, alleging that she breached her confidentiality agreement with the publication of her tell-all book, ''Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House.''

According to Next Gen News, Newman called Trump a racist in the book and suggested he was in ''real and serious'' mental decline.

Calling the NDA ''unreasonable'' and ''unenforceable,'' arbitrator T. Andrew Brown granted Newman's summary judgment motion to throw the case out in September 2021, according to the Post.

In Tuesday's decision, Brown said that Newman, a former reality TV personality, was ''defending herself in a claim which was extensively litigated for more than three years, against an opponent who undoubtedly commanded far greater resources than did Respondent.''

Newman's legal team filed several motions seeking payment of legal fees, while Trump's campaign filed a series of counterclaims.

A Trump campaign source told ABC News that the former president intends to appeal the judgment.

Newman's attorney, John Phillips, welcomed the ruling on Twitter, writing ''$1.3 Million Attorney Fee and Cost Order Against the Trump Campaign Issued! (Highest known prevailing party attorney fee assessment against a President or Presidential Campaign).''

''Hopefully ​[it] ​will send a message that weaponized litigation will not be tolerated and empower other lawyers to stand up and fight for the whistleblower and vocal critic against the oppressive machine​,'' Phillips said in a statement to the website Law and Crime.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Newman served as a liaison to the Black community, and was later the highest-ranking African American woman in the Trump White House as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, according to Next Gen News.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
326
2022-58-21
