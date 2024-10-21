WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Campaign: Harris Spokesman Right on Liz Cheney

Monday, 21 October 2024 04:55 PM EDT

The Trump campaign took a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris' spokesman, Ian Sams, in a press release on Monday after he criticized former Vice President Dick Cheney's role in getting his daughter, Liz Cheney, into a special State Department position that allowed the Bush administration to pursue its war in Iraq under false pretenses.

"Even a broken clock is right twice a day," the campaign quipped on Monday. "And a Kamala Harris spokesman is right once in his life."

The statement referenced a tweet of Sams from 2019, where he wrote, "Liz Cheney helped lead us into Iraq from a special State Department Middle East post her dad's administration created for her."

The Trump campaign noted that should Harris get elected, Liz Cheney would likely be the vice president's defense secretary.

In November 2002, economist Paul Krugman wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times that nepotism had been why Liz Cheney was appointed to a "specially created State Department job."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience.

Monday, 21 October 2024 04:55 PM
