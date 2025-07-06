Trump Deploys Juiced-Up Version of President Bush's War on Terror

Parallels are being drawn between President Donald Trump's strategies and former President George W. Bush's "War on Terror" following the 9/11 attack on the U.S.

Axios reported the similarities include ordering pre-emptive military strikes against overseas foes, sending detained people to prisons outside the U.S., stamping people with a label of “terrorist” as a combined legal and political strategy, and relying on national security designations to withhold information from courts.

The report reviewed former Bush's sending people detained by the government to the U.S. Guantanamo Bay facility in Cuba and other sites around the world. Trump has done the same thing and to a greater extent.

The Brookings Institute outlined the Bush “strike first” approach to battling terrorists after 9/11. Trump recently ordered a pre-emptive strike against Iran.

Bush increased the use of technology to gather information and boost surveillance on a global scale to locate and track terrorists. Some of that was connected with the Patriot Act.

Trump has done the same but some analysts say with a wider approach, especially when it comes to handling illegal immigration. The Trump administration recently entered into a new contract with defense supplier Palantir to develop an integrated system for the government to track deportations.

Trump’s deportation strategy has led to widespread condemnation from Democrats and a string of court challenges with mixed supportive and restrictive rulings from federal district judges, and the Supreme Court.

Mariana Olaizola Rosenblat, a policy adviser at the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, wrote that the technology development agreement with Palantir is dangerous. “In supporting the Trump administration's deportation apparatus, Palantir is complicit in those human rights and constitutional violations."