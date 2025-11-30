Trump: Biden 'Screwed' US With Open, Unchecked Entry

President Donald Trump took to social media Sunday to blast former President Joe Biden and his administration over their immigration and asylum policies, accusing them of having "really screwed our country."

Trump's Truth Social post comes just days after a National Guard member was killed and another critically wounded, allegedly by an Afghan who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration.

"Crooked Joe Biden, [Alejandro] Mayorkas, and so-called 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris really screwed our Country by letting anyone and everyone come in totally unchecked and unvetted!" Trump posted.

The Afghan, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, has been charged in the attack that killed 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom.

Authorities say Lakanwal entered the U.S. during the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome evacuation program launched after the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Sunday the program admitted large numbers of Afghans before full vetting could occur, leaving gaps in background checks as the Afghan government collapsed.

Noem argues Lakanwal's case reflects those failures, saying he was brought into the country without sufficient verification.

Mayorkas served as secretary of Homeland Security for all four years of Biden's administration.